At 20, Harrison Burton to make history at Talladega in Cup debut

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Jeff Burton the former NASCAR driver sees some benefits to his son making his Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeff Burton the father is more anxious about it.

“As mom and dad, it's going to be a little nerve-racking,” Jeff Burton said. “Obviously Talladega is a nerve-racking place.”

Harrison Burton, all of 20 years old, will make his debut on NASCAR's top circuit Sunday, barreling onto a track that can prove harrowing even for the most veteran drivers. It's not always easy on the parents either, even one who won 21 Cup races, though none on the 2.66-mile oval known for its wrecks.

The elder Burton, now a commentator for NBC Sports, said he even got nervous walking in on Harrison's film session from old Talladega races. Harrison, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year, will drive the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing this weekend.

He is set to become the first driver born in the 21st century to run a Cup Series race. This will be his eighth stock car start on a superspeedway and fourth at Talladega. He was 23rd at Talladega last October, his best finish at the massive track.

Harrison Burton said he doesn't feel comfortable about Talladega racing, but feels “comfort with the discomfort.” He is familiar with the track and the intensity of stock car racing's top drivers from growing up in a racing family.

“Those Cup guys are aggressive, man,” Harrison said. “Those guys are all about wrecks every lap. And being prepared for that and understanding that there's going to be discomfort and trying to find a way to handle that adversity is something I'm excited about.

“It would probably be a little bit more simple to go to a short track and just kind of run where you're going to run and do all that,” he said. “But gosh, it's a crazy opportunity. I'm excited for it.”

He is scheduled to start 39th on Sunday. Starting in the back of the pack and taking some time to get acclimated to the car isn't such a bad position for a youngster, especially with the absence of practice time these days.

“It's a racetrack where he really doesn't have to just take off and have all the pressure of staying on the lead lap and all those kind of things,” Jeff Burton said. “He can kind of work up to understanding the car.”