Herta ties his father by winning at St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Colton Herta went a solid eight years ignoring any advice about racing cars that came from his father, an actual professional driver.

But Sunday on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, in their very first race working together, Herta was listening. He followed the sound of his father's voice all the way to victory and alongside him on IndyCar's win list.

Herta raced to his fourth IndyCar victory to match the same total his father, Bryan, achieved over his own 12-year career. The son needed just 34 races for his four wins, and he begins his third full IndyCar season as a strong title contender.

“Growing up, I had a lot of arrogance, and I didn't want to hear anything that my dad had to say,” Herta said. “And then I realized – bigger, faster cars – I learned more about the sport and I was like 'Hey, he actually knows what he's talking about.'”

Herta started from the pole and led a race-record 97 of the 100 laps to win his first race with Bryan Herta as his race strategist. Andretti Autosport paired the Hertas for the first time this year, dismissing previous father-son combinations that simply didn't work in IndyCar.

This one would work, Michael Andretti insisted, because Colton Herta is so calm and so collected, and Bryan Herta had been a master on the radio previously for both Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti.

So when two cautions created two late restarts for Colton Herta to hold off Josef Newgarden, Bryan Herta was asked whether father or son was more nervous about the fate of the race.

“Neither of us,” Bryan Herta said. Father knew best.

“We're just doing our thing. When you're in the moment and in the zone, I feel really comfortable,” Bryan Herta said. “That's what I want to be doing. I know he's the same. I can hear it in his voice.

“That's maybe the advantage of being on the radio, that we know each other so well, that there's just a lot of unspoken communication. I can tell where he was at, I can tell just by his voice that he felt in control. He felt he had what he needed. So I just trying to let him do his thing, and he did it.”

The win was the first on a street course for the son, who asked his father for permission to do celebratory burnouts. It was granted, but his dad also reminded his son over the radio to “wave to your fans” on the victory lap.

He was exhausted following the drive on a humid day on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary course along Tampa Bay. Both hands were blistered, and he said after climbing from the car that he was winded several times.

But he immediately recognized that he'd tied his dad in the win column, and his beaming father acknowledged the kid is for real.

“When he first moved to IndyCar, people used to ask me if I thought he was better than I was, but no one asks anymore,” Bryan Herta said. “That's OK. I'm good with that.”

Newgarden finished second and was denied a third consecutive victory at St. Petersburg. He was followed by Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud.