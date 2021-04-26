Normalcy returning to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville.

And local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into a better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby's schedule last year.

The Thunder Over Louisville air show and fireworks display that kicks off Derby activities resumed with resounding booms last weekend. Marathons and cycling races, conducted virtually last fall, went off live this weekend, along with thousands of yellow rubber ducks bobbing in the Ohio River in the “Ken-ducky” Derby.

Tourists are steadily trickling back into downtown hotels, restaurants and museums. The most anticipated scenes loom in Saturday's 147th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs with women in big colorful hats and men in seersucker suits.

“It definitely smells like Derby,” said Louisville native Kenzie Kapp, who owns a business that makes headpieces and is relishing a boost in demand for masks to match her hats and fascinators.

“In the fall, it was different. It's so good to be back on the first Saturday of May. That feels good. It feels right. It feels at home.”

Social distancing guidelines will spread out the crowd beneath the Twin Spires and infield, a stark contrast to last fall's spectator-free Derby that was pushed back to Labor Day.

This year's economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the typical $400 million the event generates. Capacity for both the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby at Churchill Downs is limited, with total attendance around 45,000.