Trainer eyes possible history-making win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Brad Cox smiles when talking about Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, making it clear how important both are to the trainer.

After all, he grew up a few blocks away from the historic track. Cox began working with horses at Churchill Downs as a teenager before learning under several trainers and eventually branching out on his own 16 years ago.

“I mean, it's home,” said Cox, 41. “Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby days, you know are the biggest things we have in racing in the state of Kentucky and it means a lot when you can win a race.

“Doesn't matter if it's a maiden race or a claiming race or whatever. Those two days, you always try to have as many as you can and do as well as you can.”

Although the reigning Eclipse Award winner has earned his share of notable stakes wins, Saturday's 147th Derby presents an opportunity for the home-grown Cox to make a career statement.

He will saddle expected favorite Essential Quality, last year's Juvenile champion who is 5-0, and stablemate Mandaloun in the 20-horse field. Caddo River would have given him three chances but was withdrawn Sunday.

Cox would become the first Louisville-born trainer to win the Derby, a milestone that would add to the city's rich racing roots and the state's reputation for producing thoroughbreds.

Of course, it takes a special combination of bloodlines, talent, skill and luck just to get a horse to the Derby gate. Then comes the challenge of conquering that coveted 11/4-mile course against 19 other thoroughbreds with similarly elite pedigrees.

Cox is aware of those obstacles and the spotlight he's under.

“I'm willing to step up, and I know that it comes with more attention, I guess you would say,” said Cox, who has saddled 1,557 winners and won $86,471,263 lifetime.

And Cox needs no directions to the winner's circle at Churchill Downs, or elsewhere, coming off a season ending with honors as racing's top trainer.

He earned his second Kentucky Oaks win in last September's delayed race with Shedaresthedevil. Veteran Monomoy Girl, the 2018 Oaks champ, won her second Breeders' Cup Distaff in three years over at Keeneland in Lexington en route to a second Eclipse Award.

Cox added Breeders' Cup triumphs in the Dirt Mile (Knicks Go) and Juvenile Fillies Turf (Aunt Pearl) before Essential Quality capped his stellar day by winning the Juvenile. He has another strong Kentucky Oaks contender in Travel Column on Friday but is laser focused on grooming his star gray colt to run the race of his life Saturday.