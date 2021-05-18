McLaren adds flash to its Indianapolis 500 car

McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade.

And yet despite such particular tastes, McLaren has opened its design process to outsiders.

The team collaborated with streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving today for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

McLaren only returned full-time to IndyCar for the first time since 1979 last season in a piggyback deal with Arrow Schmidt Peterson, an existing team that sometimes challenged for wins but was hardly a consistent contender.

This rebranded bunch, with a new lineup and new look, has taken huge leaps since McLaren came aboard. AMSP is legit on the track and has the buzz to reach a wider audience while showing an edgier side.

The targeted new audience sits at the intersection of lifestyle and sports. The collaboration with Undefeated, a popular L.A.-based designer in sneaker and streetwear culture, might seem out there for the McLaren of old, but this new team is willing to aim for a younger, hotter demographic.

Undefeated co-founder James Bond had little familiarity with motorsports beyond the Netflix “Drive To Survive” docuseries that features the McLaren Formula One team. McLaren gave Undefeated's team almost no guidelines for the AMSP Indy 500 car.

“We wanted something that made the car while sitting stagnant to look fast, we wanted to feel very much something of movement,” Bond said.

Beyond the color palette, though, there were no rules from McLaren, which incorporated Undefeated's signature camo tiger pattern into the car design.

“We didn't realize the magnitude. A lot of times when we deal with professional athletes they have superstitions or they have some sort of quirks or they have their own kind of way they want things to be,” Bond said. “This one they really left us to be on our own. We were given someone else's brand, a driver's car... we just wanted to make something that was dope.

McLaren wants the fan to view Rosenqvist's car at 200 mph and see something “disruptive that will really stand out,” said Louise McEwan, brand director at McLaren.

After all, disrupting the IndyCar hierarchy is AMSP's on-track mission.