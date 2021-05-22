Rahal team accepts penalty during crucial practice day

INDIANAPOLIS – Photogate spilled over to a second day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when all three of Bobby Rahal's cars were idled on pit lane at the start of Friday's practice as punishment for their ill-timed effort to take a team picture on the famed speedway.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars were parked for the first 30 minutes of practice on the day IndyCar allows a horsepower boost so teams can get a feel for their speed ahead of Indianapolis 500 qualifying this weekend.

The punishment was issued after defending race winner Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci attempted to go three cars wide across the frontstretch in the opening minute of Thursday's practice to stage a team photo. At the time, the track was open to all teams and caused Colton Herta to hit both the wall and the car of Scott McLaughlin as he frantically tried to slow from 220 mph to around 100 mph to avoid a collision.

“We should have made a formal request. I don't think there's any question of that,” Bobby Rahal acknowledged Friday. “I don't think anybody is happy about what happened, least of all us, because that was certainly not the intention. Thankfully nobody really suffered damage in a major way, and in the end we were penalized. We'll pay our penalty. We'll take our medicine and go on.”

Rahal thought he was copying what Team Penske had done two days earlier when its four cars staged a photo as soon as the track opened. But the Penske shoot was during a scheduled five-minute period of non-competitive laps and is part of a longstanding team tradition for owner Roger Penske.

“What we did on the first day is something we've done every single year here, or we've at least attempted to,” said team president Tim Cindric.

“It's just a way to start May and something Roger has always taken a lot of pride in.”

Even with the penalty, the Rahal cars were still allotted more than five hours of practice time ahead of the two-day qualifying process that begins today and decides the pole-winner Sunday.