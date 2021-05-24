Dixon races to pole for Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn't want to hear their feedback.

The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to prepare for his own gutsy run around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Two of IndyCar's budding young stars sat atop the leaderboard in Sunday qualifying and “The Iceman” was determined to push them aside.

Dixon did just that and slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds, or roughly six feet over the 10-mile qualifying run.

“It was pretty hairy, glad it's over. It was definitely pretty tense,” Dixon said.

“I could see the mechanics working on the car as we rolled through, adjusting the wings. I asked them not to tell me. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotions for everybody and I'm actually really relieved that that's all over.”

Elliott wins shortened race

In Austin, Texas, Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR's debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.

Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course. He has won five of the last six road races.

He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories.

The race was called while under a red flag on Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water on the track caused by heavy rain. Elliott's teammate, Kyle Larson, and Team Penske's Joey Logano rounded out the top three.

Verstappen wins in Monaco

In Monaco, Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while pole sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out just before the race started.

Verstappen's second win this season and 12th of his career moved the Red Bull driver four points ahead of Hamilton overall. The seven-time world champion finished seventh on a bad day for the usually ultra-reliable Mercedes team.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas went from second place to out of the race before the midway point after his team botched a tire change.