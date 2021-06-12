Points leader seeks win after falling short

DETROIT – Alex Palou still felt the sting from his second-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 when he saw Helio Castroneves at the victory dinner and begged the winner to tell him how he made the decisive final pass.

“I asked him a couple of questions because I was in doubt if he was actually managing that pass or not, and he didn't answer me, he just said 'Hey, I have more experience than you,' ” Palou said. “And I was 'Like, man, just answer me, I just want to know.' ”

He never got an answer and has since moved on to Detroit for a weekend doubleheader with a consolation prize: Palou is the current IndyCar points leader. He's got a 36-point advantage over his teammate, six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon, behind a win and three podium finishes through six races.

The Spaniard opened his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing – it is his second season in IndyCar – with his first career victory. The win at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama ignited a youth movement in IndyCar, which has four winners aged 24 (Palou) or younger and three first-time winners.

His move this year from Dale Coyne Racing to Ganassi placed Palou in a lineup of champions. His teammates are Dixon, 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and former Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson. His driver coach is three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti.

Palou has been like a sponge, and Kanaan both likened him to the late Dan Wheldon but also called him the best teammate Dixon has had since Franchitti retired after the 2013 season. Kanaan, it should be noted, spent four seasons in Palou's car.

“Tony has been a really big help for me personally since the beginning,” Palou said. “I actually bought lunch one day because I just wanted to take a notebook and just ask him all the stupid questions I had, just because having the opportunity of being able to ask a champion like Tony and an experienced driver like him everything, it's amazing.”

Palou is one of seven drivers racing for the first time at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park, a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course. The race was canceled last year because of the pandemic so the circuit is new to nearly a third of the field for the races today and Sunday.

It's a bumpy course and IndyCar allowed just one 75-minute practice Friday for teams to prepare. Palou also will drop six spots on the starting grid ahead of today's race as penalty for an unapproved engine change during Indianapolis 500 preparations.