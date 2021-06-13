'Full metal rodeo' in Texas

NASCAR is providing quite a night to mark the 25th season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and sendoff for track president and showman Eddie Gossage, whose last race is today after overseeing the track since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before it opened.

“This is a full metal rodeo for a big ol' bag of dough,” said Gossage, 62, who saw hosting the All-Star race as a perfect ender for him.

Texas is the third track in three years for NASCAR's annual non-points All-Star race. Chase Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where it was moved from Charlotte, which hosted 34 of the first 35 All-Star races, because North Carolina wouldn't allow spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It's a race that should move, and I'm glad it's moving around,” said Elliott, who also won his first Cup title last season. “We'll see how it is here at Texas. It should be a good show.”

There will be six segments of racing – the first four being 15 green-flag laps each, before a 30-lap segment that must include a four-tire stop for which the fastest pit crew will get $100,000, and then 10 laps to the checkered flag. Based on a random draw, the top eight to 12 spots will be inverted before the second and fourth segments, and the entire field of up to 21 cars will be inverted before the third.

The lineup for the longest stretch will be based on cumulative finishes from the first four segments, and the finishing order of that fifth segment will set the starting order for the final short shootout.

While the rules package for the cars will be similar to the usual configuration and downforce for 11/2-mile tracks, slightly reduced tapered spacers will lower the horsepower to the range of 500-510, short of the normal 550.

“I think everybody's going to try and run wide open,” said Austin Dillon, who won 11 months ago at Texas in a 1-2 finish with Tyler Reddick for Richard Childress Racing.

“As far as the inversion and all the different starting positions, I think I'll just leave that up to Justin (Alexander, crew chief) and the guys to help me out with that,” said Dillon.

For the 17 drivers already qualified for the All-Star race, the starting order was determined by random draw. The polesitter is Kyle Larson.