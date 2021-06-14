O'Ward 1st to reach 2 wins in IndyCar

DETROIT – Pato O'Ward became IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

O'Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the next one for two passes in the first two turns. After passing Colton Herta for second, he set his sights on snatching what had seemed to be an easy victory for Newgarden away from the two-time IndyCar champion.

O'Ward went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O'Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday's first race of the doubleheader.

“I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he's OK, but I told him 'I'm going to win it for you,'” O'Ward said. “I'm a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.”

O'Ward, who earned his first career victory last month, took a one point lead over Palou in the championship standings. He has now won on an oval and a street course, and he finished third Saturday for two podiums at Detroit.

He removed his shoes after the podium presentation and dove into the James Scott Memorial Fountain, where he made a lap splashing the fans who had gathered on the side of the park landmark.

Newgarden started from the pole and led 67 of the 70 laps before O'Ward ran him down and dropped him to a second-place finish. Team Penske remains winless on the season.

“He was coming like a freight train,” Newgarden said of O'Ward.

Newgarden didn't try to hide his frustration.

“Heartbreaking day when you finish second like that,” he said. “It's hard not to be disappointed. I thought we had the car to beat.”

NASCAR: In Fort Worth, Texas, Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star race, and got another $1 million by winning it again.

Larson held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski during the final 10-lap shootout, after a slippery three-wide pass to get back in front and push Hendrick Motorsports to its second consecutive win, and 10th overall, in the annual non-points race with the seven-figure prize.

Defending All-Star winner and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, who started the sixth and final segment out front, didn't stay there long. Larson pushed his teammate, then got in front on the outside through the fourth turn. They were three-wide while Keselowski pulled ahead briefly at the line before Larson finally got ahead to stay for the last eight laps.

There were no points on the line, but Larson went to Victory Lane for the third weekend in a row.

Larson was with Chip Ganassi Racing when he won the 2019 All-Star race, but missed last year's big event while serving a six-month suspension after using a racial slur during the livestream of a virtual race during the pandemic.

That nearly cost him his career, but Hendrick gave him an opportunity this season to get back into the Cup Series.

Second in points with 10 races to go before the playoffs, Larson now only the eighth driver to be a two-time All-Star race winner.

Elliott finished third with Joey Logano fourth, ahead of Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman.