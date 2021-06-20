Penske team seeking win

Josef Newgarden insists this season hasn't been overly frustrating for Team Penske even without a victory to show for it yet.

Perhaps this is the week Newgarden or another Team Penske driver finally breaks through. This is the longest Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999, and it finished that year winless.

“We've been well within striking distance.” said Newgarden, who earned the pole position for today's IndyCar race at Road America.

Newgarden earned the pole by posting a lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just over 4 miles.

He will be joined on the front row by Colton Herta. Jack Harvey will start third.

Three of the top six qualifiers were Penske drivers, with Will Power fourth and Simon Pagenaud sixth.

NASCAR returns to Nashville

William Byron, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott paced the first ever Cup Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway in yet another display of how dominant Hendrick Motorsports is right now.

Hendrick drivers have won five straight headed into today's race, the first for Cup at a speedway that sat dormant the last decade and first for the series in the Nashville area in 37 years.

Asked what it will take to beat a Hendrick driver, Ryan Blaney of Team Penske had only one idea: “Wreck 'em, I guess.”

Denny Hamlin, points leader this season but still searching for his first win, gave Byron a playful shove as he walked past following Saturday's 55-minute practice session.

Hamlin was eighth-fastest in practice and noted that nobody has the same speed as the Chevrolets, particularly the Hendrick group.

“We are off a ways for sure. If I can't run with them, I can't run with them,” Hamlin said. “If there are four cars in particular that are faster than us, then it's my job to finish fifth.”

Nashville opened in 2001 and hosted 21 Xfinity Series races and 13 Truck Series events before it closed in 2011.

Busch wins 100th Xfinity Series race

Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time.

Busch won in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and the Truck Series in 2010 and 2011, the year the track closed.

Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage.

It might be all said and done after two more Xfinity Series races. Busch doesn't think Joe Gibbs Racing has sold any Xfinity races yet for him in 2022 and so this year could be his last running his allowed five events a season.

Preece wins Trucks race

In Lebanon, Tennessee, Ryan Preece won the first NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway in a decade by scoring a victory in his first career Truck Series start.

Preece got in a truck for the first time to get bonus track time ahead of today's Cup race, the first ever for NASCAR's top series at the track. Nashville closed after the 2011 season when it couldn't land a coveted Cup date.

It's reopening Friday night was the first act in a three-day show that concludes with the Cup Series' return to the Nashville-area for the first time in 37 years.

But very few current drivers have raced at Nashville Superspeedway, which hosted 21 Xfinity Series race, 13 Truck Series races and eight IndyCar events before it closed after only 10 years.