Larson rolls to 3rd straight points race win

LEBANON, Tenn. – Kyle Larson won again – that's all he does these days – this time in the Cup debut at Nashville Superspeedway, where Hendrick Motorsports' new star drove to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday for his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend's All-Star race. That win at Texas Motor Speedway kicked off a stretch of four wins in seven days as Larson collected the $1 million All-Star payout then traveled to Ohio to pocket the $6,000 purses in two sprint car races.

Rick Hendrick's cars have been to victory lane six consecutive weeks dating to Alex Bowman's May 9 win at Dover.

Nashville Superspeedway reopened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host its first ever Cup race. NASCAR's top series last raced in the Nashville area 37 years ago at the Fairgrounds, where Geoff Bodine won in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick.

To celebrate his win in his new No. 5, Larson did burnouts along the entire Nashville frontstretch to put on a show for the sold-out crowd of 40,000.

“There's a lot of fans out there and we had enough rubber and enough fuel there to do a good burnout at the end,” Larson said.

Next up for Larson is a trip to Brandon, South Dakota, today for World of Outlaws races at Huset's Speedway today and Tuesday.

Larson's fourth Cup points win of the season was the first with sponsor Valvoline on his hood, which marked just the third time in 17 races so far this season that Larson featured a non-Hendrick company on his car. He's largely unsponsored after missing all but four races last season during a NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur while participating in an online race.

INDYCAR: In Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining to win at Road America and reclaim the IndyCar points lead as Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.

Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Ed Jones' spin brought out the yellow with four to go. Newgarden got a good jump on the restart, but Palou dipped left and sped around him for the lead.

Newgarden appeared to have a mechanical problem and plummeted from the lead to a 21st-place finish. He's led 99 of 125 laps the last two IndyCar races but was denied a win a week ago in Detroit when Pato O'Ward ran him down following another late restart.

The driver who led the most laps has not won in IndyCar the last six races, and Team Penske is still seeking its first victory of the year through nine races. It's the deepest into a season Penske has gone without a victory since its 1999 winless season.

Palou, meanwhile, became the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver other than Scott Dixon to win multiple races in a season since Dario Franchitti in 2011. He's also the first driver other than six-time champion Dixon to lead the points for Ganassi since Franchitti.

“Super happy, super proud of Chip Ganassi Racing,” Palou said. “I can't believe it.”

F1: In Le Castellet, France, Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 points.

Verstappen used the DRS system to catch Hamilton on Lap 52 and pass him on the inside before zooming off to clinch his third win of the season and 13th of his career. A bonus point for the fastest lap made it a great day for Red Bull, which had never beaten Mercedes on the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France.

Verstappen has 131 points to Hamilton's 119 after seven races.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez sneaked past a dejected Valtteri Bottas to take third place and strengthen Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship.

Verstappen took an impressive pole position ahead of Hamilton and his teammate Bottas. Verstappen got away cleanly, but then made a basic error cutting the curb on Turn 1 and gifted Hamilton the lead.