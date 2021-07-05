Newgarden avoids disaster for 1st win of year

LEXINGTON, Ohio – On the final lap of warmup before the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Josef Newgarden heard “an audible vibration” in his engine that concerned him enough to alert his team.

Had he cut his warmup one lap short, another race weekend might have been ruined.

Team Penske and Chevrolet pulled Newgarden's engine ahead of Sunday's race, saving him from a potentially disastrous third consecutive defeat. Instead, he snapped his streak of late race misfortunes and won for the first time this season – earning the first IndyCar victory of the year for Team Penske on the same weekend the storied organization celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first win.

“If we had cut warmup one lap short, who knows? The engine could have gone on the parade lap for all we know,” Newgarden said. “That just would have been demoralizing.”

Newgarden led all but seven of the 80 laps at Mid-Ohio to earn an overdue victory. The two-time IndyCar champion dominated the two races leading into Sunday, but late yellows altered the outcome and denied Newgarden two trips to victory lane.

The American insisted nothing needed to change on the No. 2 team because the performance was just fine. After all, he had started from the pole and led 99 of 125 laps in the two races he lost after late restarts.

Now he's led 172 of 205 laps – or 83.9% – over three races and finally put Team Penske in victory lane in the 10th race of the season. The last time the Penske organization went this late in the year without a victory was its 1999 winless season.

“The speed, everything is there,” Tim Cindric, team president and Newgarden's strategist, told The Associated Press. “It's about trying to keep morale up with the team. We've led so many laps, it's ridiculous to have not had a win.”

Team Penske on Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of its first IndyCar win, with Mark Donohue at Pocono. The team celebrated by presenting Roger Penske with a commemorative trophy of Donohue's victory shaped as Pocono's “Tricky Triangle” with the original program covers, ticket, parking pass and other memorabilia worked into the design.

Penske was one of the first to greet Newgarden in victory lane, where he celebrated his 19th victory – an IndyCar record for an American driver.

“Josef's confidence never wavered, that's the quality guy that he is – he doesn't walk around with a long face, he's putting his arms around the guys and trying to create momentum with the team,” Penske told the Associated Press. “So then to win, ironically on the weekend that was 50 years since our win with Mark Donohue, we needed this.”

This one again seemed to be in the bag for Newgarden – particularly after a pair of slow pit stops took fellow front-row starter Colton Herta out of contention – but a hard charge from Marcus Ericsson put Newgarden on the defensive. He had to hustle his way through the 13 turns over the final two laps to hold off the Swede by 0.8790 seconds.

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou finished third and was followed by six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon as Honda cars owned by Chip Ganassi went 2-3-4.

Ganassi earlier this week said he had sold his NASCAR team and will focus on his IndyCar, IMSA sports cars and Extreme E teams at the end of the year.

“We had a great day, the whole team, to get 2-3-4 was a great result,” Ericsson said. “We were pushing very, very hard out there to catch Josef and a couple more laps, we could have challenged for it.”