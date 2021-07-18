Popular DiBenedetto loses NASCAR ride

LOUDON, N.H. – Always a popular driver, Matt DiBenedetto won a fan vote this season that earned him the final spot in NASCAR's All-Star race. As for the rest of his racing career? Well, wins haven't come at all.

DiBenedetto became a fan favorite over his seven-year career as the underdog of underfunded teams – he qualified for his first Daytona 500 in 2016 in an open car – who just needed top-tier equipment to prove that he could compete with the stars of the sport and even win a race or two. When he got that shot last year with Wood Brothers Racing, steady success instead never came, and DiBenedetto now finds himself without a ride for next season.

DiBenedetto has no idea what's next. He could not hide the crushing hurt in a nine-minute video he posted on social media where he vented his frustration at losing yet another ride.

“I'm here to win in the Cup Series,” he said. “I am going to.”

Time could be running short.

DiBenedetto had known since October he was losing his ride in the No. 21 Ford at the end of the season, but perhaps false hope of a reprieve grew when Brad Keselowski decided to leave Team Penske for Roush Fenway Racing. Austin Cindric was slotted for the ride at Wood Brothers, which essentially operates as a fourth Penske car, but got the nod instead to replace Keselowski. DiBenedetto's seat will now go to Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton.

Bell wins in New Hampshire

Christopher Bell turned a spot start in the Xfinity Series into a trip to victory lane, winning in a romp at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell made his first start since 2019 in NASCAR's second-tier series when he was needed as a late replacement driver.

He won every stage in the No. 54 Toyota and captured his 17th career Xfinity race. He won seven races in 2018, nine in 2019 and was promoted to Cup last season.

Bell is 15th in the Cup Series this season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Justin Allgaier was second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton.