Keselowski buys stake in Roush

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jack Roush put a long-term vision for Roush Fenway Racing in motion Tuesday when the 79-year-old team owner introduced Brad Keselowski as a new partner in the NASCAR team.

Keselowski, 37, is leaving Team Penske, where he won the 2012 championship, because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track.

Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman, who drove the Roush flagship car the past three seasons.

Although terms were not disclosed, team President Steve Newmark said Keselowski paid for his stake in the team but neither Roush nor the Fenway Sports Group relinquished any shares.

Roush fielded his first car in 1988 for a full Cup Series schedule with Mark Martin in the No. 6, the original number of Roush Racing.

The team has fielded cars in all three NASCAR national series and has 137 Cup victories. Kurt Busch gave Roush his only Cup title in 2004. Greg Biffle won Xfinity and Truck series championships for Roush, while Carl Edwards and current driver Chris Buescher also won Xfinity titles.

The company will continue to be called Roush Fenway Racing, though changes could come later.

Keselowski and Buescher will be the only two drivers for the 2022 season, although the organization could explore adding a third driver in the years to come. Newmark said the team tried to find a way to keep Newman, even in a part-time ride.

IndyCar signs new NBC Sports deal

IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season.

Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network.

Jon Miller, president of NBC Sports programming, told the Associated Press the extension was a three-year deal. The newsy part of the deal is the 13 races on NBC and a guarantee that the bulk of the schedule will air on broadcast for the length of the contract. But the finer details include a major online presence, as all races on NBC and USA will be simultaneously streamed on Peacock.

Peacock is already the home for IndyCar qualifying and practices sessions, Indy Lights races and full-event replays. That will continue in the new deal.