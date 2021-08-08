Elliott seeks 3rd Glen win in a row

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Three-peat at Watkins Glen? Not on Chase Elliott's radar.

OK, maybe a little bit.

“I'm just excited to be going back. I'm looking forward to the challenge,” Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup champion, said this week on a Zoom call. “Every time you go to the track, look, it's always going to be tough. As I've said many times before, past success doesn't equal future success and I don't think that's any different this weekend. I anticipate everybody else will be better than they were last time we were up there. And we just try to make sure we match it ourselves to have another shot.”

The NASCAR Cup Series resumes at Watkins Glen International today.

He's won the past two races at the natural terrain road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York – last year's race was moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of the pandemic and Elliott won that one, too – and another victory would put him in select company. Only Mark Martin (1993-95) and Jeff Gordon (1997-99) have won three in a row at The Glen since NASCAR began racing there annually in 1986.

Brad Keselowski starts on pole alongside Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney is third.

– Associated Press