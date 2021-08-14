4-time Indy 500 champ to join Hall

INDIANAPOLIS – Helio Castroneves celebrated his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May.

The rewards are still rolling in.

When the popular 46-year-old Brazilian returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, track officials presented him with a bronze brick, and on Friday, he was named as the headliner in a nine-member Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction class for 2022.

“The motivation has always been there,” Castroneves said. “It's not about the title. I never lost faith. I wouldn't be going inside the helmet if I didn't think I had a chance to succeed. For me that keeps me right there on the edge and the competition in the IndyCar Series, it's so competitive that if you sneeze, you lose a tenth.”

Castroneves, the open-wheel selection, will be joined by longtime NASCAR owner Jack Roush, Pete Brock from sports cars, Dick LaHaie from drag racing, NASCAR co-founder Raymond Parks and NASCAR builder Banjo Matthews, Denise McCluggage in the media category while motorcycle innovators Trey Vance and Byron Hines will go in as a single entry.

Roush was the mastermind of more than 300 Cup Series wins. Brock deigned the 1965 world champion Cobra Daytona coupes. LaHaie is the only person win NHRA Top Fuel titles as a driver and a crew chief.

The final inductee will be named later this month.

In addition to the four Indy wins, Castroneves is the last back-to-back winner in 2001 and '02, was the 500 rookie of the year in 2001. He's finished in the top five five times at Indy, including three runner-up finishes, and he has made the top 10 in 16 of 21 career Indy starts.

O'Ward grabs pole

Pato O'Ward kept everyone waiting – even after qualifying ended.

After another few moments, the stewards made it official – the 22-year-old Mexican earned his third pole of the season.

Just seconds after Will Power thought he'd be taken the No. 1 spot after besting Romain Grosjean, O'Ward crossed the yard of bricks in 1 minute, 10.7147 seconds to pass Power for today's race. Power went 1:10.7214.

“I wanted to make sure this was a turning point,” O'Ward said. “We've had a very tough last three races and we need to get back to victory lane. A lot can happen, but we're on the right track.”

It was a dramatic start to what could be a wild, woolly three-race weekend. Grosjean, the Swiss-born French driver, appeared headed toward a second straight pole on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Instead, Power knocked Grosjean out of the top spot then O'Ward followed suit, and the stewards denied an appeal from Team Penske.

The incredible finish wasn't the only big surprise.

Twenty-year-old rookie Christian Lundgaard qualified fourth in his IndyCar debut, just ahead of American Colton Herta. The Danish driver who had been climbing the Formula One ladder series looked comfortable after Rahal Lanigan Letterman hired him this week.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand will start 26th in the 28-car field after spinning out and rolling backward down the track on his final qualifying lap.