Indy road course opens to mixed reviews from drivers

INDIANAPOLIS – Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick made their opinions perfectly clear Saturday: They'd rather be racing on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic oval.

Other drivers didn't seem to mind the switch.

Cup drivers were going to spend Saturday night plotting their strategical twists and turns for today's reconfigured and renamed Brickyard 200.

“I really enjoyed it,” Kyle Larson said after posting the third-fastest lap in practice at 97.445 mph. “I thought it was flowing and there were some hard-braking zones. I seemed to adapt to it pretty quickly, so I was definitely pleased.”

That's not good news for the rest of the field.

Larson is this season's points leader after adding his series-high fifth victory last week on the road course at Watkins Glen. The only drivers who went faster Saturday were Martin Truex Jr. at 98.021 and William Byron at 97.487.

Many wonder if the series' best drivers should even be competing on the road course. Declining attendance and complaints about passing on the 2.5-mile oval have had race organizers searching for ways to inject excitement into Brickyard weekend for years.

This year, they brought back the three-series, three-race weekend – putting all three on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The reviews have been mixed.

“It's definitely not the same Indianapolis,” said Harvick, the defending Brickyard winner. “This place is built on the history of its oval. For me growing up, as a kid this is where I wanted to race, and to come here and race on the road course is a little degrading, I guess you could say.”

After Busch's car rolled off the truck and into a sub-par practice session, the two-time series champ and two-time Brickyard winner called the course a “parking lot.”

“It's different, but it's not the end of the world to me,” Chase Elliott said. “I mean, we're still at Indy and we're still racing here, so I guess at the end of the day it really doesn't matter too much.”

XFINITY SERIES: Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held on for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading sixth victory of the season.

He beat pole-winner AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third.

It's Cindric's first victory at the Brickyard – and the second straight in 31/2 hours for Team Penske. Will Power won the IndyCar race earlier Saturday on the track's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“I can't even begin to put into words what it means to win at Indianapolis,” Cindric said.

Cindric will try to make it three in a row when the Brickyard 200 is held on the same course today.