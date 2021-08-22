Briscoe, Hamlin getting chance to settle score

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin spent the week trading barbs about their chaotic finish at Indianapolis.

They'll have a chance to settle the score Sunday at Michigan.

During a week many teams scrambled to repair damaged cars while plotting strategy for NASCAR's return to oval racing, Briscoe and Hamlin continued their debate over the spinout that cost both championship contenders a possible trip to victory lane.

“We can't race that way,” Hamlin said after Briscoe sent Indy's race leader spinning on the second-to-last lap. “I don't think he did it (maliciously). I've raced with him for a year now. He's not that kind of person, just bad judgment.”

What exactly took place in those closing laps won't soon be forgotten.

A deteriorating curb sent nine cars off course with five laps to go and seven more crashed shortly after a restart following the curb's removal. Then in the second overtime and final restart, Hamlin forced Briscoe wide heading into the first turn, and as Hamlin navigated the course, Briscoe drove through the grass and came out side by side with Hamlin. When Hamlin pulled out to a small lead, Briscoe tapped the No. 11 Toyota, sending it into the grass – at about the same time Cup officials radioed Briscoe's penalty for cutting the course.

Afterward, Hamlin confronted Briscoe on pit road. But when Briscoe's radio transmissions were broadcast on television Monday, the debate started again.

“Soooo the 14 didn't know but yet acknowledged it on the radio? Ok, gotcha, noted,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter.

Briscoe defended himself again.

“That was my crew chief's voice, anyone that listens to us weekly knows that's not my voice plus I never use the word ‘copy' I always say 10-4,” he wrote. “Feel free to call or text me if you don't wanna go back and forth on here.”

Neither driver took questions this week and it was unclear if the conversation continued in private.

Now both are in the Irish Hills region of Michigan trying to build momentum for the Cup chase. Hamlin has already clinched a playoff spot despite not winning yet this season. Hamlin reached victory lane 13 times in 2019 and 2020 but hasn't been back since October.

Xfinity results

In Brooklyn, Michigan, AJ Allmendinger put his emotions on full display – again.

He screamed into the radio while crossing the finish line. He scaled the Michigan International Speedway fence. Then he paused to savor the moment fans started chanting his name.

Now Allmendinger doesn't want it to end. Just six days after the biggest victory of his career, the NASCAR Cup Series' Brickyard 200, Allmendinger drove back to victory lane – this time by taking the lead with four laps left in regulation and holding to win the Xfinity Series race in triple overtime.

He beat Bradon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds.

The No. 16 Chevrolet made a daring pass on the outside of Josh Berry, side-drafting into the lead with help from the trailing Jones who moved into second.

From there, a series of yellow flags turned the race into a shootout. Jones lined up behind Allmendinger for each restart and they worked in tandem to close it out.