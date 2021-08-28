Daytona race puts Dillon, Reddick in unusual spot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – There's one guy Tyler Reddick doesn't expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway tonight: His teammate.

Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 21/2-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.

“Anything I do to help him, hurts me. Anything he does to help me, hurts him,” Reddick said. “So we really can't work together at all, unfortunately. It's kind of a weird spot.”

Fourteen drivers have a shot at the last postseason berth, each of them needing a win at Daytona to clinch. Reddick and Dillon, though, are the only ones who can get in on points without a win. They need a repeat winner – 13 drivers have at least one victory this season – or a win as shocking as Michael McDowell's stunner in the Daytona 500 to advance that way.

Fifteen drivers already clinched postseason spots: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, McDowell and Aric Almirola.

Given the unpredictability of racing at Daytona, teamwork is as paramount as it is practical on the high-banked oval. But normal alliances are sure to be tested given the stakes, and even friends and teammates like Reddick and Dillon won't be able to help each other.

“It's a difficult thing,” Reddick said. “As much as we would love to work together, be upfront and control the race, it's just not really an option for us. I can't push him to the win and still make the playoffs. And he can't push me to the win and still make the playoffs.

“It's just an unfortunate spot for us to be in right now.”

The regular season title will be decided tonight between Kyle Larson and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. It's not a meaningless award, either.

In addition to a trophy, the regular season champion earns 15 additional playoff points to be applied when the field is reseeded.