Haley edges teammate to win Xfinity race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Justin Haley was content to sit back and help one of his Kaulig Racing teammates win at Daytona International Speedway.

He wasn’t going to get greedy. He wasn’t going to be selfish. He wasn’t going to victory lane.

Then he got a massive, out-of-nowhere push from Daniel Hemric, a bumper-bending shot that sent his No. 11 Chevrolet zipping around the outside lane at Daytona and past teammates AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton on Saturday.

Haley was so unprepared for the ending that he broke down in tears after crossing the finish line first in the Xfinity Series race.

“It’s really cool to race your teammates to the line like that,” said Haley, who added that he needed a boost after missing a race because of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely been a really tough season for the 11,” he added.

His season may have turned with another huge day for Kaulig at Daytona. Not only did Haley win for the third time at the famed track, the powerhouse team claimed three of the top four spots and Allmendinger leapfrogged Austin Cindric for the series points lead.

“Oh, really? That’s cool,” Haley said.

Allmendinger, who won last week’s race at Michigan, was .023 seconds behind in second. Burton was fourth, just behind Justin Allgaier in a three-wide finish.

The three-car team prides itself on working together and sticking to the plan. Other teams and manufacturers talk about that kind of approach, but those often break down in crunch time, and no one has enjoyed even similar results.

“I think we’re on another level,” Haley said.

Hemric and Burton notched enough points in the race to secure playoff spots.But Haley and his Kaulig teammates have something they feel is more important.

“We have a lot of momentum,” Haley said.