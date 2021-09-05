Winless Harvick, Hamlin still have a chance at Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – So you're saying there's a chance.

That's certainly the mindset of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who enter NASCAR's playoff chase at the Southern 500 without once celebrating in Victory Lane this season. It was Harvick and Hamlin who dominated in 2020, and the pair swept the three events at Darlington Raceway a year ago.

“There's no time like Darlington to get back to winning,” track president Kerry Tharp said.

Harvick and Hamlin hope to break their droughts this week. That could be difficult with the seasons put together by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

Harvick won the Southern 500 a year ago, part of his series-best nine victories, and finished fifth in the final standings.

“You obviously want to win, but some years just don't go exactly how you want them to go and I think those are the years that you've got to dig down and do the things that our guys have done this year,” said Harvick, seeded last in the 16-driver playoff field. “So, got to be in it to win it, and we've given ourselves a chance and see where it all falls in the end.”

Hamlin was close behind Harvick with seven victories a year ago. Unlike Harvick, Hamlin was part of the final four for the championship but came up short of the title.

Hamlin put himself in position for victories several times this season, finishing with 13 top-fives. It left him seeded seventh and confident he can again make his way into the final four when the season closes at Phoenix in two months.

“Things haven't fallen our way,” Hamlin said. But “we're not going to continue to be up front and not win races. That's going to be a very short-lived story.”

The rest of the field will have a difficult time surpassing Larson. He is one of the top contenders for the series championship after a resurgent performance in his first year with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won five times and has 18 top-five finishes.

Larson believes he's got the consistency necessary to win a championship.

“Even when we weren't winning, we were still up front and that's what you've got to do these next 10 weeks,” Larson said.