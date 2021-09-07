Darlington tough on contenders

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kyle Busch slammed into the wall and wiped out several orange cones on his way to the garage. Chase Elliott told his crew chief simply, “It's killed,” after he was crunched against the wall at Darlington Raceway.

It was a layout certainly “Too Tough To Tame” for some of the top contenders in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener Sunday night.

The last two series champions, Busch in 2019 and Elliott last year, were out of their cars and planning for the next race in Richmond long before Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag.

Busch raced closely with Austin Dillon, got loose and tagged the outside wall in Turn 2 before hitting the inside wall. He jumped in his car and drove straight off the track, scattering several orange cones in his getaway.

Then Busch turned his frustration on his No. 18 team. “It shouldn't be that” bad, he said in his profanity-laced comments. “I don't know what our problem was.”

Busch finished 35th. Elliott, who finished 31st, had similar issues later when he was on the wrong side of a three-wide run and was pushed against the wall. He came away with a flat tire and brake problems.

“It's killed,” he radioed to crew chief Alan Gustafson. “There's no way we can go on.”

Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron ran into another teammate, Alex Bowman, early in the race. Later, Byron couldn't escape the wall, and his car briefly caught fire before he took it into the garage. The eighth-seeded Byron ended in 34th place.

They weren't the only ones of the top 16 drivers who cost themselves an opportunity at Darlington.

At the moment, it's Hamlin in control as the first driver advancing to the round of 12 after his fourth career win at Darlington. Kyle Larson, the championship favorite and top playoff seed, finished second behind Hamlin, while Martin Truex Jr. held on for fourth.

One mark of a champion could be overcoming issues to stay alive in the playoff's elimination format. Bowman said that so many other playoff drivers had problems doesn't make him feel much better about his own performance.

“Pretty frustrated with myself to grab the wall that early,” he said. “But that's Darlington and that's playoff racing.”