Hamlin heads home, looking to build momentum

RICHMOND, Va. – Denny Hamlin has run up front all season, and he figured luck would eventually be on his side and a return to victory lane would follow.

His first victory of the season came last weekend in the playoff opener at Darlington and now he is looking to ride the momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to his hometown track, Richmond Raceway, for the second playoff race today.

“We've got some great tracks really for these next few weeks that really suit our history and my history there,” he said. “We just hope to continue that momentum and hope to build as many playoff points as we can for the next round and the following round. ... I really feel like our team has been strong all year.”

The victory boosted Hamlin from seventh to second in the points race, 34 behind Kyle Larson, who he outran to the checkered flag. It also ended a 31-race winless streak for a driver who won 13 times combined in 2019 and 2020.

“You honestly fall victim at times when you have a lot of success, and you win a lot of races like we've done,” he said. “When you have a little bit of a winning drought, when you go back, it just makes you appreciate that moment a little bit more, so these guys were very, very excited.”

NHRA

Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals in Mohnton, Pennslyvania, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had a 3.666-second pass at 335.57 mph.

Robert Hight led in the Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight, Force's teammate, had a 3.883 at 330.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro. If the pass holds up tpday, it will be Hight's second No. 1 of the season and 70th overall.