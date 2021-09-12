Hard work pays off as Palou picks up 1st pole

PORTLAND, Ore. – Alex Palou earned the first pole of his IndyCar career and put himself in position to reclaim the championship lead today at Portland International Raceway.

Palou turned a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in Saturday qualifying on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course built in 1960. The Spaniard had only been to the Portland track once before – the race was canceled last season during pandemic rescheduling – for a test session last month.

But he said he immediately loved the track and spent IndyCar's two-week break heading into Portland on the simulator preparing for this pivotal title race.

“We've been working hard, trying to make this happen,” Palou told The Associated Press after his qualifying lap. “We've been super competitive in qualifying this year, but we never got that last lap time that we needed for a pole and got it here and am just super happy to tick that box off.”

More important, Palou's top competition for the title will all start behind him Sunday. Palou earned one point for winning the pole and it cut his deficit to Pato O'Ward to just nine points ahead of the 110-lap race.

“The big points are (Sunday). I'm super happy and super proud of what we did, but we need to try and keep the position,” Palou said. “It's a good start to start up front and hopefully still going to carry some momentum to the end of the season. We'll get there.”

XFINITY: In Richmond, Virginia, Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington and added his second victory of the season to carry momentum into the coming playoffs.

Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason.

Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst with just one race left before the 10-race playoffs begin.

NHRA: In Mohnton, Pennsylvania, Cruz Pedregon topped Funny Car qualifying for the first time in more than six years at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

The 57-year-old Pedregon, a two-time season champion and two-time event winner at Maple Grove Raceway, had a 3.875-second run at 326.00 mph in a Dodge Charger.

Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Force's Friday pass of 3.660 pass at 335.57 held up for her seventh straight No. 9 and ninth of the season. Erica Enders had a 6.524 at 209.85 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Sampey ran a 6.745 at 196.64 on a Suzuki.

FORMULA ONE: In Monza, Italy, Valtteri Bottas continued a fantastic weekend as he won the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix on a miserable afternoon for Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who saw title rival Max Verstappen take pole position and extend his lead in the standings.

Bottas finished the 18-lap dash 2.325 seconds ahead of Verstappen but will start at the back of the grid on Sunday as he is going to take a new power unit and will receive a penalty for doing so.

Verstappen has pole position and Daniel Ricciardo will also start from the front row. The McLaren driver finished 14.534 behind Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton finished in fifth, more than 20 seconds behind his teammate following a woeful start.