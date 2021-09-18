Palou in California hoping to win IndyCar title

MONTEREY, Calif.  Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship.

There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But hes not been able to shake Pato OWard, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.

As far as OWard is concerned, the pressure is on Palou over the final two weeks of the season. Palou took a 25-point lead in the standings with his third win of the season last weekend, with only the Laguna Seca road course and next weeks finale on the street course in Long Beach remaining.

I dont know if were a championship team yet, we havent been the guys to beat all year, OWard said ahead of Fridays practice. Ganassi is the team to beat, they have three cars in the top five, and to me this is their championship to lose.

Indeed, Palou leads six-time and reigning champion Dixon, as well as Marcus Ericsson, in the Chip Ganassi Racing stable as the trio is all part of the championship race. Ericsson, with two wins this season, is 75 points behind Palou and the last driver still mathematically eligible to win the championship.

Dixon is fourth in the standings, 49 points out, while two-time champion Newgarden is 34 behind the leader.

If OWard was trying to rattle Palou by declaring this title his to cough away, Palou didnt bite. Despite three engine issues this season and two DNFs, hes been one of the most consistent drivers in the paddock and has helped the Ganassi organization take over as the top team in the paddock.

I mean, were leading, right? So in that sense it is our championship to lose, Palou said Friday. But at the start of last week, he had a nine point lead in the standings and I think a lot of people thought he was going to win the race. But we left leading the championship and weve been leading a lot this year.

But its not ours. Its not ours until we get that trophy, so Id say it is our championship to win.

IndyCar returned the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course to its schedule in 2019, when Colton Herta won at the track forever noted for Alex Zanardis fearless pass in the corkscrew turn of Hertas father, Bryan, 25 years ago.