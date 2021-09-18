Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am
Palou in California hoping to win IndyCar title
JENNA FRYER | Associated Press
MONTEREY, Calif. Alex Palou strolled confidently through the Laguna Seca paddock, his focus firmly honed on closing out his first IndyCar championship.
There are mathematical possibilities that could hand the 24-year-old Spaniard the title Sunday during the penultimate race of the season. But hes not been able to shake Pato OWard, and Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden remain viable contenders.
As far as OWard is concerned, the pressure is on Palou over the final two weeks of the season. Palou took a 25-point lead in the standings with his third win of the season last weekend, with only the Laguna Seca road course and next weeks finale on the street course in Long Beach remaining.
I dont know if were a championship team yet, we havent been the guys to beat all year, OWard said ahead of Fridays practice. Ganassi is the team to beat, they have three cars in the top five, and to me this is their championship to lose.
Indeed, Palou leads six-time and reigning champion Dixon, as well as Marcus Ericsson, in the Chip Ganassi Racing stable as the trio is all part of the championship race. Ericsson, with two wins this season, is 75 points behind Palou and the last driver still mathematically eligible to win the championship.
Dixon is fourth in the standings, 49 points out, while two-time champion Newgarden is 34 behind the leader.
If OWard was trying to rattle Palou by declaring this title his to cough away, Palou didnt bite. Despite three engine issues this season and two DNFs, hes been one of the most consistent drivers in the paddock and has helped the Ganassi organization take over as the top team in the paddock.
I mean, were leading, right? So in that sense it is our championship to lose, Palou said Friday. But at the start of last week, he had a nine point lead in the standings and I think a lot of people thought he was going to win the race. But we left leading the championship and weve been leading a lot this year.
But its not ours. Its not ours until we get that trophy, so Id say it is our championship to win.
IndyCar returned the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course to its schedule in 2019, when Colton Herta won at the track forever noted for Alex Zanardis fearless pass in the corkscrew turn of Hertas father, Bryan, 25 years ago.
