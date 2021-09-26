IndyCar title race tightens after qualifying

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward in the middle of the pack.

Josef Newgarden, a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, seized the opportunity and won the pole for today's season-ending race.

Palou arrived at the temporary street course with a 35-point lead over O'Ward in the standings, needing only an 11th-place finish to make him the first Spaniard to win an IndyCar title.

O'Ward and Palou failed to advance to the final round of qualifying. Newgarden pounced with Saturday's pole-winning run and credited a fan who has been roaming the temporary street course hyping Newgarden and his Team Penske all weekend. O'Ward starts eighth, two spots ahead of the 24-year-old Palou.

Larson looking for Las Vegas victory

Overlooked in the post-race spat between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott was yet another trip to victory lane for Kyle Larson, NASCAR's championship favorite.

As Larson celebrated his Cup Series-high sixth points win of the season, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Elliott jawed with Harvick following their on-track dustup at Bristol Motor Speedway. A flat tire had ruined Elliott's own shot at the win so he deliberately slowed Harvick to help his teammate beat his new rival.

Their heated feud injected some excitement into NASCAR's 10-race playoff series, which shifts today to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the opening race of the second round.