Rain delays Talladega Cup race until today

TALLADEGA, Ala. – NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out Sunday and rescheduled for today because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.

The race was initially delayed almost two hours, and NASCAR made one attempt at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile track behind the pace car.

Talladega does not have lights – the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness – and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race. Talladega's 500 miles average a 3 hour, 41 minute runtime, and NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it expects to run to completion.

Compounding the scheduling issue was that the Cup Series race was the lead-in to NBC's airing Sunday night of Tom Brady's return to New England, an NFL game that would have taken priority over the race. The rescheduled start is 1 p.m. today on NBC Sports Network.

Early weather reports called for rain in Alabama again. Same for Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week's elimination race. The field of 12 playoff drivers will be whittled to eight at The Roval, and only Talladega pole sitter Denny Hamlin already has earned a berth into the third round.

Drivers have been on edge headed into Talladega because of the unpredictability of the 2.66-mile superspeedway and the risks of pack racing. Both the Truck Series race and Xfinity Series race doubleheader on Saturday were crash-marred and won by non-playoff drivers.