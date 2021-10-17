Truex aware Texas can make, break his season

FORT WORTH, Texas  Martin Truex Jr. remembers the hours of boredom watching television and the rain in Texas, then coming so close to another championship chance when that playoff race last fall finally ended three days after it began.

The forecast is much better this time, both weather-wise and for Truexs playoff push, though things are tight and there are some changes in Texas.

Instead of being the middle race in the round of eight like Texas was in the past, today is the first of the three races (Kansas and Martinsville to follow) that will determine the drivers who make up the championship four in the season finale at Phoenix.

The round of eight is really as tough as it gets, said Truex, the 2017 Cup champ who finished second in both 2018 and 2019. All three races are equally as important. So it really doesnt matter, you know, where they lie. Obviously, the ultimate way to go about this is just go win the first one. But theres a lot of guys with that in mind as well.

Kyle Larson, who won the NASCAR All-Star race at Texas four months ago, is the points leader. While the Hendrick Motorsports driver has a significant edge over Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Truex, only eight points separate second-place Hamlin and defending champion Chase Elliott in sixth place. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch round out the top five. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, 16 points below the cutline, are the other drivers still in the playoffs.

Truex desperately needed a win last October in Texas, where he had to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler and was docked 20 points. It was a crucial penalty given he was already out of the top four, in seventh place. He led 53 laps before a runner-up finish, less than a half-second behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch. Truex stayed seventh in points then, and the rest of the season.

The race went really well. We were really strong and, you know, we were really one lap away from I think the 18 (Busch) running out of gas and us closing in for the win, Truex said. So it was definitely close. ... Second is pretty good, but its not what were after. So try to win it this year, hopefully.

Busch is one point out of fourth place going to Texas, where his only win all last season came in that Wednesday finish after he had already been eliminated from possibly defending his 2019 Cup title.

While Busch felt bad about denying his teammate a spot in the championship four, that gave Busch a victory in 16 consecutive seasons. He has already won twice this season to extend that impressive streak that is one shy of Richard Pettys record 18 in a row (1960-77).