Larson captures 1st spot in title race

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Larson claimed the first of four championship-contending spots in NASCAR's season finale with a dominating victory at Texas on Sunday to start the round of eight in the playoffs.

Larson led 256 of 334 laps at the 11/2-mile track and got his eighth win this season. He led the final 218 laps, staying in front through seven restarts in the final stage that included three in the final 34 laps after incidents involving playoff contenders Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

“This is unreal,” Larson said. “I knew we'd have a good shot to win and our car was amazing. That was probably the best 550 package, intermediate package we've had all year. We're going to race for a championship. This is crazy.”

This was the first chance for anyone to guarantee a shot at racing for the Cup title in Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Already with a significant points lead, and coming off a win on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway a week earlier to close out the second elimination round, Larson left no doubt about the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet being part of the championship four.

There were two laps remaining on the final restart, and Larson was able to stay out in front of teammate William Byron.

“Kyle really deserves it, they've been awesome all year, flawless on pit road and they do everything right,” Byron said.

The seven remaining playoff contenders leave Texas with two more chances to get into the championship four, with Kansas and Martinsville left before the finale.

Ryan Blaney, Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline going to Kansas, where Busch won this year. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Truex and Logano.

Larson's first appearance in NASCAR's championship four comes in the same season that Rick Hendrick gave him an opportunity to get back into the Cup Series.

Larson, 29, was suspended last year for using a racial slur during a livestream while in a virtual race when NASCAR was on pause during the pandemic. That cost him nearly every sponsor, his seat with Chip Ganassi Racing and nearly his career before Hendrick signed him before this season.