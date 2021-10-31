Keselowski seeks title in final Penske season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Brad Keselowski moved to Team Penske to become a NASCAR champion and industry leader.

He achieved his first goal in 2012 when he won the Cup title, the first for team owner Roger Penske in NASCAR competition. Keselowski also earned Penske's 500th victory, and in 2019 passed Mark Donohue as the winningest driver in Penske history.

Keselowski's time with the Penske organization is in its final two-race stretch, and he'd like nothing more than to leave with a second Cup title. To grab that one final trophy on his way out the door, Keselowski will have to race his way into the championship finale today at Martinsville Speedway.

He's six points below the cutline with three spots up for grabs at Martinsville. Kyle Larson is the only driver already qualified for the winner-take-all Nov. 7 title-deciding finale at Phoenix.

Keselowski doesn't have to win today to earn one of the remaining championship berths.

“Even if we don't win the race, realistically, if we put up a lot of stage points and do all those things, we've got a great shot, so I feel pretty good about this weekend,” he said.

The four drivers above the cutline are Hendrick Motorsports teammates Larson and Chase Elliott, the reigning Cup champion, as well as Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Below the cutline are all three Team Penske drivers – Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano – as well as JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. Logano is probably the only one who must win today to advance.

Keselowski is leaving to become driver and part-owner at Roush Fenway Racing, where he'll fulfill his goal of having an important voice in the sport after 12 seasons driving for Penske that included 34 Cup victories, a Cup title and an Xfinity Series title.

XFINITY: Noah Gragson said he'd win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that.

Gragson, 23, had to win at Martinsville to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration.

“We're going to the Final Four, baby!” Grangson screamed into the television camera.

Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race.

TRUCKS: Zane Smith raced his way into the Truck Series championship finale with a victory in overtime at Martinsville Speedway, where a three-wide scramble to the finish vaulted him into title contention.

Smith was last in the eight-driver field at Martinsville and had to win to earn a spot in next week's winner-take-all finale. It was his first win of the season.

Smith was racing door-to-door on the bottom of the track alongside Todd Gilliland, who's middle truck was sandwiched between Smith and Stewart Friesen.

As they hurtled to the white flag, Friesen bounced off the wall and into Gilliland, which turned Gilliland and brought out the race-ending caution as Smith crossed the line ahead of Friesen.