Larson fastest in practice among 4 Cup hopefuls

AVONDALE, Ariz – Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR's four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson turned in the top speed of 135.293 mph among the four finalists and was second-fastest overall in 10-lap average at 131.935 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson also set the fastest five-lap average.

The championship showdown Sunday at the mile track comes down to Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott represent Hendrick, the winningest team in NASCAR history. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will race for the checkered flag for JGR.

Elliott was fifth with a top lap of 135.019, Hamlin was eighth at 134.118 and Truex was 18th at 133.427. Elliott was right behind Larson for best 10-lap average at 131.776.

The starting order for the championship race will be set at today's qualifying session.

Elliott's victory a year ago at Phoenix clinched NASCAR's most popular driver's first career Cup championship. Truex was the 2017 champion. Hamlin and Larson are in search of their first Cup titles. Truex won the spring Phoenix race.

Larson returned from a suspension last season for using a racial slur and won a series-high nine races. He had only six career wins in his previous six full seasons.

“It hasn't so far felt any different. I haven't had any butterflies this week, which has been good,” Larson said this week. “I didn't know how I would feel leading into this week's events. I think I'm just really excited for the opportunity. Hopefully, we can take advantage of the opportunity and win my first championship.”

Truex has four wins and Elliott and Hamlin both won twice this season.