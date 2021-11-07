Hendrick's Chevys vs. Gibbs' Toyotas for Cup

AVONDALE, Ariz. – A year after the pandemic forced renovated Phoenix Raceway to host its first championship weekend in front of only 8,000 fans a day, the full $178 million facelift is on display. Every single allotted space has been sold for today, when the Cup title will be decided in front of about 60,000 spectators.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin will try to make the season finale a race to remember, with one driving away with a Cup Series championship that will be impossible for him to forget.

Elliott is the reigning champion, NASCAR's most popular driver and defending race winner, and 2017 champion Truex won at Phoenix this spring. They join three-time Daytona 500 winner and four-time championship loser Hamlin in chasing Larson, a nine-race winner this year and the FanDuel 2/1 favorite to claim his first NASCAR title.

Take your pick of the most enticing storylines in the desert.

Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing in a 2-on-2 battle for the trophy.

The winner will drive either a Chevrolet (Hendrick) or a Toyota (Gibbs).

Or the in-house rivalry between Elliott and Larson for title of top dog at Hendrick Motorsports, the leader this season with 16 wins through 35 races.

Truex, a four-race winner this year back, is the dark horse. His Gibbs teammate Hamlin is the enigma as he tries to win his first Cup in his fifth try.

Hamlin declared he thrives amid chaos, the more drama the better, and he landed in the thick of it in last weekend's elimination race. He fumed when spun from the lead at Martinsville Speedway by winner Alex Bowman, then was heavily booed by his Virginia home state crowd.

Hamlin called Bowman “a hack,” insulted Elliott's fan base and soaked in the jeers from the crowd. Hamlin without a doubt was the cockiest of the four championship drivers, undoubtedly soaking in his self-inflicted chaos.

Hamlin and Truex for sure can win the title, but Joe Gibbs Racing conceded its role as the underdog on Monday. The oddsmakers agree: FanDuel lists Hamlin at 9/2 odds and Truex 49/10, with both Hendrick drivers rated higher.

Rhodes captures Truck Series title

Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship.

Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. But he was the first championship contender to cross the finish line and claimed his first NASCAR championship.

Rhodes needed a late pass of fellow title contender Zane Smith to win the title.

Rhoades chased Smith for two dozen laps before finding a way to get past him for the title-deciding position with just eight laps remaining.