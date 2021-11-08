Larson claims 1st championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Kyle Larson won.

That was the expected result of NASCAR's season-ending championship race, right?

Larson closed his comeback season in NASCAR with his first championship Sunday. He capped his return from a nearly yearlong suspension with a title-winning victory at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson was in tears during his cooldown laps as he reflected on his rebuild from out-of-work NASCAR driver to Cup champion.

“I was just thinking about the journey and how tough of a road it's been to get to this point for so long, but especially the last year-and-a-half,” Larson said. “I haven't felt an atmosphere like this maybe ever. With the pressure of this race and everything that was on the line, to win this championship, every one of these fans made me feel it.”

Larson led seven times for a race-high 108 laps but was running fourth, last among the title contenders, as Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin controlled the championship late in a pair of Toyotas.

Then a caution reset everything.

Because he won the pole Saturday in the qualifying, Larson had the first stall on pit road and the shortest sprint back onto the track of the four title contenders. He silently prayed for a flawless service call from his Hendrick Motorsports crew to get the No. 5 Chevrolet back on track ahead of his three title rivals.

Wow, did the No. 5 team deliver.

Larson's crew performed its second-fastest stop of the season – a span that stretches 38 races – and Larson went from last among the final four to first.

“I knew the only way we were going to pull it off is if our pit crew got us off as a leader, and damn, they did. That was just crazy,” Larson said. “Those guys nailed the pit stop.”

Larson controlled the restart with 25 laps remaining, quickly cleared Truex, then held off several of Truex's challenges.

There was no stopping Larson, just as he's been impossible to stop all season, and he drove to his 10th Cup victory of the year.

He beat Truex to the finish line by an easy 0.398 second.

“There were so many points in this race where I did not think we were going to win,” Larson said. “Without my pit crew on that last stop, we would not be standing right here. They are the true winners of this race. They are true champions.”

Truex, the 2017 champion, finished second and was followed by Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate. Hamlin is 0 for 5 in championship finales and was the only driver among the final four contenders who did not lead a lap Sunday.

Truex has finished second in the championship standings three times in the four seasons since his 2017 title.

Chase Elliott, the reigning champion and NASCAR's most popular driver, led 94 laps and finished fourth.

The win by Larson halted Toyotas bid to sweep championship weekend. Toyota drivers won the Truck and Xfinity Series titles to open the weekend, but Larson gave Chevrolet the biggest trophy of them all.

Chevrolet had already clinched the manufacturer's titles in Cup and Xfinity before the weekend.

Xfinity champ

In the Xfinity race Saturday night, Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career one of the biggest NASCAR upsets – a championship-winning overtime stunner against the reigning champ.

Hemric beat Austin Cindric in a door-to-door sprint across the finish line at Phoenix Raceway to give Joe Gibbs Racing its first championship of the weekend.

Hemric, winless in 119 starts in the Xfinity Series and racing for the final time for Gibbs before moving to Kaulig Racing next season, was the fourth seed in the playoffs and the overlooked driver in the championship four. Noah Gragson is a showman, and Cindric had AJ Allemendinger the two superior teams.

“I blacked out, just knew I had to be the first one to the line,” Hemric said about the final two laps. “We were not going to be denied.”