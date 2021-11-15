Torrence wins 4th NHRA Top Fuel title

POMONA, Calif. – Steve Torrence, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith raced to season championships and race victories Sunday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.

Torrence raced to his fourth Top Fuel championship, Anderson won his fifth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fifth Pro Stock Motorcycle title. Ron Capps won his second Funny Car season championship.

Torrence secured the title with first-round victory. In the final, he beat Antron Brown with a 3.759-second pass at 317.12 mph. Torrence had 11 victories this season to push his career total to 51.

“I just have all the confidence in the world in that race car,” Torrence said. “I don't know how we've accomplished what we have other than hard work and great support, but this is what all the guys on this team have dedicated their lives to. At the level we're at, it takes a team that's willing to go the extra mile.”

Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car race for his third victory of the season, beating Alexis DeJoria a 3.955 at 321.65 in a Ford Mustang. Capps won the season title when defending champion Matt Hagan lost in the semifinals.

Anderson took the season Pro Stock crown by beating defending champion Erica Enders in the semifinals. He then rolled to his fifth victory of the year and class-record 99th overall, topping Kyle Koretsky in the final with a 6.574 at 208.23 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Smith wrapped up the title in the second round. In the final, he beat Karen Stoffer with a 6.817 at 200.74 on an EBR. He won six times this season and has 32 career victories.

FORMULA ONE: In Sao Paulo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I've had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix and gained momentum in his title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty – the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen, the winner of the race's previous edition in 2019, finished second and saw his lead in the driver's championship shrink to 14 points, with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.

Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished third, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez was fourth with the Mexican clocking the fastest lap of the race.