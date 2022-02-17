Daytona 500 start added to Villeneuve's long career

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jacques Villeneuve qualified for his first Daytona 500 then jogged down pit road anxiously searching for his team and a celebration.

The 50-year-old former Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner found his partner and lifted her in the air, then he hugged his crew members. His Ford had needed three tries to pass NASCAR inspection and just hours before Wednesday night's time trials, Villeneuve had written off his chances in the first round of qualifying.

“I really thought we could not get in on time, so this is the biggest surprise,” he said. “I was convinced we didn't have (the speed). I wasn't stressed because I didn't think we'd get in anyway.”

The Canadian wasn't fast enough to earn a front row starting spot, which are technically the only two positions for the season-opening Daytona 500 available via time trials. Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson earned the pole and will lead Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to the green Sunday.

Bowman will start on the front row for the fifth time. It was the seventh pole in the last eight Daytona 500s for Hendrick Motorsports.

But everyone knew the Hendrick cars were going to lock down the front row; Hendrick had the three fastest cars and four of the fastest five.

The only intrigue was which two “open teams” would lock into Sunday's 40-car field in time trials. There are four spots in the field for teams that don't own a charter that guarantees entry every week. Two were awarded Wednesday.

Villeneuve was in one of the six cars vying for those one of the spots and locked himself into his first Daytona 500 by beating the other five open teams. Noah Gragson, who was born a year after Villeneuve won his 1997 F1 title, earned the second spot.

The final two open spots will be filled in tonight's duel qualifying races.

NASCAR this year has introduced a new car, the Next Gen, that is in part designed to open an affordable entry into the sport. Team Hezeberg used the car to expand its organization and, in a collaborative effort between former sports car driver Toine Hezemans, Dutch businessman Ernst Berg and Reaume Brothers Racing, eyed a partial Cup schedule this season.

Loris Hezemans, son of the team owner, has been announced as the primary driver but the 24-year-old is not approved to race at Daytona. So Villeneuve, who races alongside Hezemans in Europe, pulled his two oldest children out of school in Switzerland and brought them to Florida.

“My eldest saw my race only once, or maybe twice in rally cross,” Villeneuve said. “Something big like this? Never.”