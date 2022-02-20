Last Daytona 500 practice sees Ford drivers fastest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Harrison Burton was fastest in the final practice Saturday and led a charge of Ford drivers who swept the top eight spots headed into NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500.

Burton topped only 20 drivers who decided to take NASCAR's new car on the track for the final warm-up for “The Great American Race.” With inventory lacking ahead of the car's debut, some elite teams stayed in the garage: Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing and RFK Racing were among five teams that sat out.

Ford drivers continued to have a strong week in the lead-up to today's race at Daytona International Speedway.

Burton, a rookie driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, posted a top lap Saturday of 188.355 mph. That sparked a run of Ford drivers: Joey Logano was second, then Austin Cindric, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola.

Burton said he knew the real test was ahead.

“The real big pack is always different than a pack of four,” he said.

Blaney in the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske had the fastest 10-lap average Saturday at 186.940.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher won the 150-mile qualifying races in Fords for RFK Racing.

Ford drivers swept the first four spots in Thursday night's first qualifying race, then swept the top three in the second race.

XFINITY: Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider's airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night.

Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR's lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall.

Snider was then hit again by another car and that contact caused Snider's car to sail up into the fence and then bounce back onto the track. The shredded carcass was stripped to a heap of battered steel and even the engine block was ripped from the car.

Snider was able to climb from his car by himself.

Hill, meanwhile, had pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution. NASCAR had to review the finish before ruling the win for Hill, who moved up from the Truck Series this season to for a full-time Xfinity ride with Richard Childress Racing.

Hill's win in his first race with RCR was the first victory this week at Daytona for Chevrolet. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night's Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

TRUCKS: Zane Smith came inches away from winning the Truck Series opener in regulation. Forced to try again in overtime, Smith held on in a two-lap sprint to win at Daytona International Speedway.

Smith had surged into the lead as the flagman threw the white to signify one lap to go, but it was at the exact moment an 18-truck crash behind him triggered the yellow caution light.

The race would have been over had Smith crossed under the white flag before the caution lights flashed; instead the field was frozen for nearly 20 minutes to clean the mess off the track before overtime.

The win Friday night was the fourth of Smith's career, but it came in his debut driving the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. Michael McDowell, in the team's Cup car, won last year's Daytona 500.

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes was credited with a second-place finish about 30 minutes after the checkered flag in a scoring change. Christian Eckes finished third in a Toyota and was followed by Tanner Gray in a Ford. The next three finishers – Parker Kligerman, Carson Hocevar and Jesse Little – were all in Chevrolets.