F1 casts shadow as season's opening race nears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The stars of IndyCar crowded into Indianapolis Motor Speedway to celebrate an upcoming season of opportunity for America's open-wheel racing series to further cement its legitimacy and expand its popularity.

The party to mark the 100-day countdown to the Indianapolis 500 went off course amid word Michael Andretti was again trying to acquire a Formula One team. Mario Andretti, the 1978 F1 world champion, wrote that Andretti Global had applied for an expansion team to launch in 2024 – news so very indicative of IndyCar's peculiar dilemma.

IndyCar has weathered the pandemic under Roger Penske, who bought the series and IMS about two months before the global shutdown. Despite the challenges, Penske enters his third season at the top with all critical metrics trending upward.

IndyCar's growth can be attributed to a crop of young stars – a Dutch driver, a Mexican, a Spaniard and 21-year-old Colton Herta of California – who won races and new fans. IndyCar's growth has made it a respectable and even desirable landing spot for top drivers around the globe, but the bright young lights of IndyCar's resurgence all happened to grow up dreaming of F1.

If Michael Andretti ever does get an F1 team, he is almost certain to take Herta from Andretti Autosport with him as the next American driver. Herta was a central figure in last year's failed Andretti talks to buy Sauber, and as he prepares this Sunday to defend his St. Petersburg victory from a year ago, he's again in the headlines for the wrong series.

“It's the same as how I was with the Sauber stuff, it doesn't really make too much of a difference to me,” Herta told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “My main goal this year is IndyCar and that's what I'm focused on. If something were to happen with Formula One, I'd have to take a good look at it. But when I'm contracted to drive something, that what I put 95% of my energy into.”

Pato O'Ward, a 22-year-old Mexican, races for McLaren in IndyCar and seems to have one foot out the door. He tested the F1 car for McLaren in December and could be the team's reserve driver at select 2022 races.

Herta and O'Ward, teammates in January on a class victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, have established themselves as motorsports' new guard. Losing them to F1 hangs over an IndyCar community banking on all the new faces to carry the series forward.

“I want people to enjoy me in IndyCar, I want them to know what IndyCar has to offer, the racing,” O'Ward said of the line he must toe. “Whenever I go to Formula One, or if I ever go to Formula One, just for now enjoy me in IndyCar.”

For all the attention on a pair of drivers who both fell short of the IndyCar championship, they are still scraping together the points the FIA requires to get an F1 driver's license. Of all the emerging stars, the one to dethrone six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon last season was Alex Palou – Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.

Palou was new to Ganassi last season but in his second year of IndyCar, and the 24-year-old Spaniard has a remarkable steeliness and relentless thirst to understand every element of his craft. He won his debut race with Ganassi last season, finished second to Helio Castroneves in the Indy 500 and rebounded from consecutive DNF's to win at Portland and reclaim the championship lead for good with two races remaining.

With attention seemingly elsewhere, Palou's season was somewhat under the radar.

“We didn't surprise people last year, but they didn't really talk about us either,” Palou said. “We need to be consistently part of the conversation so that people understand clearly this team is for real.”

Rinus VeeKay, who turned 21 last fall, was another one of IndyCar's breakout first-time winners and returns with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Marcus Ericsson left F1 for IndyCar in 2019 and returns for a fourth season (third with Ganassi) after two wins last year The fourth guy in the Ganassi lineup is seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, back for a second season and this time full time with an Indy 500 entry.