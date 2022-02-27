Daytona champ wins pole during wild day

FONTANA, Calif. – Austin Cindric followed up his Daytona 500 victory by earning his first career pole in the NASCAR Cup series Saturday at Auto Club Speedway during a tumultuous debut for the new practice and qualifying format at intermediate tracks.

Cindric posted the fastest average lap speed in his Team Penske Ford at 174.647 mph, holding off Erik Jones (174.157 mph) and capping an eventful morning for NASCAR's first practice and qualifying session on a 2-mile oval with its Next Gen cars. Several drivers spun and several others crashed while learning how to control the Next Gen car on new tires amid gusty winds.

“There's so much learning going on, and obviously it's all happening really fast,” said the 23-year-old Cindric, who earned his first career Cup victory at Daytona. “As a driver, you can't be distracted by the crashes, the mistakes. ... I learned all I needed to do and had to go apply it, (but) there were a lot of guys that had some pretty rough days, and it puts a lot of teams in a tough spot on the West Coast swing.”

The Fontana track could be in for an entertaining race today with this potent mix of new cars on old asphalt.

Three-time race champion Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin beat Team Penske teammate Will Power, one of the best qualifiers in series history, to win the pole for the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The pole is the first for McLaughlin, who moved from racing supercars in Australia to IndyCar last season. His best previous starting position was fifth on the road course at Indianapolis.

McLaughlin went under a minute on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary course along Tampa Bay, posting his lap at :59.4821 seconds. Power, who has 63 career poles and ranks second on IndyCar's all-time list behind Mario Andretti, was second at :59.6058 to put a pair of Chevrolets on the front row for Sunday's start.

Colton Herta, the defending race winner, qualified third for Andretti Autosport in a Honda. Rinus VeeKay was fourth for Ed Carpenter Racing in another Chevrolet, then was followed by Honda drivers Romain Grosjean and Simon Pagenaud in their debuts with new teams.

XFINITY: In Fontana, California, Cole Custer persevered through four late restarts to win a protracted NASCAR Xfinity Series race, claiming the title at his home track for the second time.

Custer comfortably held off Noah Gragson and Trevor Bayne in triple overtime after the final restart. Custer earned his 10th Xfinity Series victory in his SS-Green Light Racing Ford on the same track where he earned his third in 2019.

“Just an awesome car,” Custer said. “That thing was just a rocket ship all day. It was unreal how fast we were.”

Auto Club Speedway was forced to turn on its seldom-used lights for the finish because of a 23-minute red flag stoppage in double overtime. Custer was on the verge of reaching the white flag when Brandon Jones got pushed down the track and obliterated several sand barrels at the pit entrance, forcing a lengthy cleanup.

The second race of the Xfinity season featured four cautions in the final 10 laps and overtime of a race that set the new Xfinity Fontana record with 12 total cautions.

NHRA: In Chandler, Arizona, Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in four years, giving the new Tony Stewart Racing NHRA team its first No. 1 qualifier and setting the track record to close out qualifying at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.823-second run at 333.41 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, grabbing his first No. 1 spot of the season and the 44th of his career. He surpassed Courtney Force for the quickest run ever at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.