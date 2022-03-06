Gibbs driver Bell wins pole for Vegas race

LAS VEGAS  Christopher Bell won the first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career and will lead the field to green today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bell turned a lap at 182.673 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing on the pole. Wind gusts of nearly 30 mph had drivers on edge headed into qualifying, but it wasnt a factor as drivers avoided the spins that plagued them last week in California.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson qualified second in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson is the defending Las Vegas winner and also looking to put together a two-race winning streak following his victory last Sunday at Fontana.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric qualified third in a Ford for Team Penske. Cindric is the first rookie in NASCAR history to lead the Cup points standings for more than one race.

Chase Briscoe continued his strong start to the season by qualifying fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Briscoe opened the season with a third-place finish at Daytona and led 20 laps last week in California. Hes currently fifth in the standings.

Chase Elliott was fifth for Hendrick Motorsports and Penske driver Joey Logano was sixth. Tyler Reddick, who dominated last week at California until he was caught in a crash, was seventh for resurgent Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon was 10th for the team.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch crashed his Toyota in practice and was not able to participate in the qualifying session. He lost control of his car when his left rear tire went flat and JGR had to pull out a backup for him to race.

But teams are limited in how many cars they have to date under the rollout of the new Next Gen model, and the JGR backup was considered a parts car and not for actual competition. The No. 18 team was working to get it ready for Sunday, when Busch will start last in the 37-car field.

XFINITY SERIES: In Las Vegas, Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs took the lead for the first time on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCARs second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air.

His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year.

Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage.

But when Sieg attempted to run Gibbs up the track when the race resumed, he lost control of his own car and destroyed it in his own crash.

I want to apologize to (Sieg) for the silly contact I made, Gibbs said. It wasnt my best decision and I am sorry to that whole group, Ryans family, they work so hard, so I want to apologize to them.

Gragson finished second for a second consecutive week. Hes not finished lower than third through three races and had a comfortable lead on his home track until a crash with 12 laps remaining exposed him to another restart.

TRUCKS: In Las Vegas, Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag for the final lap around the speedway. They had raced three-wide with Busch, the winningest driver in series history, and finally broken away for a two-truck battle for the win.

Chandler Smith used a crossover move to seize the lead from Zane Smith and coast to the win.

Busch finished third and was followed by Stewart Friesen, as three Toyota drivers finished in the top four. Ryan Preece and Tanner Gray were fifth and sixth to give Ford three drivers in the top six.

Matt DiBenedetto in seventh was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver.