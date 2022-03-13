New car not proving to be a comfy ride

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Tyler Reddick is enjoying his status among NASCAR's fastest drivers through the season's first three races, adapting quickly to the sport's Next Gen car that has provided solid racing and a new degree of difficulty for many drivers.

The only issue is Reddick can't seem to get comfortable in his Chevrolet's seat, leading to numbness in his legs.

That, of course, is a pretty big problem for a driver in a 3,200-pound hunk of steel that can move over 150 mph.

“You know, I just think I was in a really good place in that old car for such a long time and didn't realize how easy or how bad you could end up missing it, the comfort side of things,” Reddick said.

If Reddick can find a way to fix his leg issues, he might just find a spot in victory lane for the first time in his NASCAR career. The 26-year-old, who is in his third season with Richard Childress Racing, has led the most laps (90) of any driver so far this season.

So far, those laps up front haven't led to great finishes in 2022. He was 35th at Daytona and 24th at Fontana after he was doomed by a flat tire before a seventh-place showing at Las Vegas last week. Now the racing has moved across the desert to the tri-oval in Phoenix, which will play host to the NASCAR championship again in November.

Reddick said it's been hard to diagnose his leg problems because it's difficult to recreate racing conditions in the garage.

He's not the only one who has had numbness issues in the new car: Alex Bowman talked about having some of the same problems at Daytona. Team Penske's Austin Cindric – who won at Daytona – said his “right butt cheek was on fire” after a few laps at Las Vegas last week.

“It's pretty challenging to understand sitting still, you know with no load, no bumps, no heat, whatever it might be, to really feel if there is going to be a problem,” Reddick said. “It's hard to really understand what's OK and what's not.”

Ryan Blaney will be on the pole while Denny Hamlin will start on the outside of Row 1 today.

The three winners so far this season – Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Cindric – will also start in the top 10. Martin Truex Jr. won last year's spring race in Phoenix and will start 20th. It's Blaney's third career pole in Phoenix.

XFINITY: In Avondale, Arizona, Noah Gragson shook off some frustrating finishes over the past few weeks to race to his first victory of the season in a dominant performance at Phoenix Raceway.

Gragson passed Brandon Jones with 14 laps left and pulled away for his sixth career Xfinity victory. The 23-year-old has had a fast car all year, finishing third at Daytona and second at both Fontana and Las Vegas before breaking through for the victory.

“This team's been on a roll so far this year,” Gragson said. “All top-three finishes in the first four races. I can't thank everyone enough for their hard work and we'll try to keep it going.”

NHRA: In Gainesville, Florida, Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in his bid to open the season with three straight victories.

Hight had a 3.831-second run at 333.41 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 72nd overall. He opened the season with victories in Pomona, California, and Chandler, Arizona.

Tripp Tatum led the Top Fuel field, Aaron Stanfield topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith got the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle based on points from last season.