Drivers expecting chaos for Cup event

HAMPTON, Ga.  Atlanta Motor Speedway billed its striking changes as a reimagining of the venerable track.

During a 40-minute practice session, the drivers dealt with the reality of what theyll be facing today in the NASCAR Cup race.

Full-blown chaos, Christopher Bell said, sounding as if he was finally able to exhale.

Already one of the fastest tracks in the series, the 1.54-mile trioval was repaved with even steeper banking heading into the first of two Cup races in Atlanta this year.

The result is more pack-style racing, with the drafting in practice looking eerily similar to restrictor-plate traffic jams at Daytona or Talladega.

That should be thrilling for the fans, but there could be a lot of banged-up race cars when the grueling day is done.

Heavy rains wiped out the practice sessions for all three series Friday, forcing NASCAR to make changes to the weekend schedule.

Qualifying had been set for Saturday, but it was canceled so the cars and trucks could get needed practice time.

Chase Briscoe, coming off his first series win at Phoenix, will start the Cup race from the pole under NASCAR rules. Hell be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney.

INDYCAR: In Fort Worth, Texas, Felix Rosenqvist the pole in qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway in what could be the final race for the series at the track.

Roseqnqvist turned a lap at 221.110 mph in his Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the time stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole. Scott McLaughlin, winner of the season-opening race at St. Petersburg last month, was the final driver to qualify and just missed bumping the Swede from the top starting spot. McLaughlin went 221.096 for Team Penske to just barely miss the pole but give Chevrolet a lockout of the front row.

Takuma Sato qualified third in a Honda for Dale Coyne Racing.

FORMULA ONE: In Sakhir, Bahrain, as Ferraris Charles Leclerc stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking the pole for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton qualified in the fifth spot.

XFINITY: In Hampton, Georgia, Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race in overtime, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper.

Hill briefly grabbed the lead in the backstretch before Sieg reclaimed the top spot coming to the line with one lap to go.

But Gibbs, getting a big push from AJ Allmendinger, spotted an opening between the two leaders, veered left to slip between their cars and got clear of both heading into the first turn.

Gibbs took the checkered flag ahead of Hill by 0.178 seconds. Allmendinger wound up in third. Sieg dropped to 10th.

TRUCKS: In Hampton, Georgia, nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim got a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to win the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and deny Chandler Smith a second straight win.