Newgarden wins on last-lap pass

FORT WORTH, Texas – Roger Penske met Josef Newgarden in victory lane with six crisp hundred dollar bills to give the race winner. He's got another $300,000 in bonuses for the 300 employees back at Team Penske.

The Captain sure knows how to celebrate a monumental victory.

Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated. It was the 600th overall victory for Penske across all of his platforms.

He'd promised the bonuses after McLaughlin's win – No. 599 for Penske – last month in the IndyCar season-opening race.

“Roger is true to his word. He gave me cold hard cash in victory lane!” Newgarden said. “What a guy! He didn't even make me wait.”

The remaining cash will be doled out in $1,000 increments to each of the Team Penske employees as a reward from the 85-year-old team owner. Penske opened the year with Austin Cindric's victory in the Daytona 500 and now has back-to-back wins from McLaughlin and Newgarden to open the IndyCar season.

Better yet, the duel decided Sunday in the top line at Texas closed out a surprisingly competitive race that just might have saved IndyCar's future with its longtime track partner. Newgarden won IndyCar's 35th race at Texas, which has hosted the series since the track opened in 1997.

The existing contract expired with this race and if Sunday had been another snoozer, it could have been the curtain call for IndyCar in Texas. A traction compound used in the turns of the 1.5-mile track is meant to enhance NASCAR's visit, but the PJ1 is a horrible mismatch with IndyCar.

Drivers bold enough to test the high line often find an icy surface that sends them straight into the outside wall.

“I thought the race was pretty good and I thought the track opened up,” Penske said. “Even talking to the promoter, he said it was a good race. I was really thrilled with the whole show, and obviously winning is important, but a good race is the most important thing for the series and for Texas and for the fans.”

McLaughlin started second and snatched the lead from pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap. The New Zealander led 186 of the 248 laps and wasn't challenged until Newgarden's last-ditch charge.

Marcus Ericsson finished third.