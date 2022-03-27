Keselowski qualifies 26th after dealing with penalty

AUSTIN, Texas — Brad Keselowski was optimistic he can overcome a knee-buckling penalty that potentially ended any championship chances a mere five races into his first season as a Cup team owner.

NASCAR this week said an inspection at its North Carolina facility uncovered an illegal modification to the No. 6 Ford – a major infraction under tightened rules for the new Next Gen racecar. The Next Gen is primarily a spec car comprised of vendor-supplied parts and NASCAR will not permit any tinkering.

Keselowski, now a co-owner of RFK Racing, was docked 100 points and plummeted from 16th in the current standings to 35th. He goes into today's race at Circuit of the Americas as the lowest ranked full-time Cup Series driver.

“No, it's not crippling. It's not what we want. Nobody wants to be in this position,” Keselowski said after qualifying 26th on Saturday.

“We're going to get out of this what we make of it. And we can use this as a moment to drown in our own tears, or get stronger and be better. I'm committed to the latter of the two.”

RFK was also docked 100 owner points on the No. 6 Ford, while crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended for four Cup races. Should Keselowski recover to make the playoffs for a ninth straight season, the 2012 Cup champion will be docked 10 points at the reset.

Keselowski would not reveal what NASCAR has accused RFK Racing of doing to its car ahead of last Sunday's race at Atlanta, citing the appeal process. His car failed pre-race inspection at Atlanta and was chosen for a deeper teardown at NASCAR's R&D facility.

NASCAR has also not told the industry what part or modifications were found to be altered on the Ford, and NASCAR President Steve Phelps told The Associated Press that withholding the information was a decision made by competition officials. But Phelps reiterated that teams were warned during the offseason that a new punishment system would be severe.

“They knew what the penalties were up front for manipulation of a spec part,” Phelps said Saturday.

Denny Hamlin was the only driver in the garage to cop to knowing what RFK modified but said his information was only “hearsay.” Others called on NASCAR for transparency.

“If it was that big of a deal, I think it should be public,” said Kevin Harvick.

Keselowski, who left Team Penske at the end of last season to buy a portion of Jack Roush's organization, said he's “learned more than I knew before the race weekend” about the No. 6 at Atlanta. His philosophy as a team owner aligns closer to Roger Penske, a no-nonsense boss who doesn't permit cheating.

“Obviously, it's NASCAR's job to put on a fair and equitable race for the competitors that meets the interests of the sport,” Keselowski said. “It's our responsibility to fit in there.”

XFINITY: In Austin,Texas, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Allmendinger was scheduled to start 20th today in the Cup race, also in a Chevrolet for Kaulig. It was Allmendinger's first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig, which dominated the Xfinity Series last year and this year has added two Cup cars to its program.

Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Kaulig and RCR have a technical alliance.

Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and was followed by seven more Chevrolet drivers as General Motors dominated the Saturday race on the permanent road course.

Allmendinger was exhausted and seemingly out of breath after taking the checkered flag. It was his seventh road course win – he already held the Xfinity Series record with six victories – and he'll try to pad his Cup resume today.

He led 27 of the 46 laps.

Allmendinger has two career road course wins in the Cup Series, including last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With three career starts at COTA ahead of Sunday's race, he'll be one of the most experienced drivers on the track added to the schedule only last season.

“I was hard on myself (Friday), I was not happy,” Allmendinger said about qualifying fourth. “This Chevy was really good and it was hard to drive. I had to drive it a certain way.”

TRUCKS: In Austin, Texas, Zane Smith inherited the win at Circuit of the Americas when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime.

Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch.

All three trucks were side-by-side as the drivers dove into a turn. Unable to maneuver through, they slid off course and Smith shot past the leaders to take over the top spot.

Smith was able to drive away from the challengers as Busch and Bowman both tried to regain position. He scored his fifth career victory and second through four races this season. Smith also won the season-opening race at Daytona in his Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second in a Toyota, followed by Busch, his boss.