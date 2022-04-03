Blaney captures 3rd pole in a row

RICHMOND, Va.  Ryan Blaney is on a roll running for poles.

The Team Penske driver turned a lap of 119.782 mph at Richmond Raceway on Saturday to earn his third consecutive top starting spot in NASCARs top series. Its the ninth pole for Blaney in 241 career starts, and his third this season.

William Byron will start on the outside of the front row, with Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe in the second row, and Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. next. Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola complete the top 10.

Blaney is second in the driver standings behind Chase Elliott, and Blaneys Team Penske teammate Joey Logano is third.

Qualifying on the pole here is one thing. Racing here is a completely other thing, Blaney said, noting that he has struggled on the 0.75-mile oval.

Youre not gonna run any laps in the race like we just ran in qualifying as far as how you drive the car. You just cant abuse the tires like that or else youre really gonna be struggling, so we made a really long run in practice, Blaney said. We made one 45-lapper and just try to get your head back in that mindset of, OK, this is what Ive got to do to save my tires, and things like that.

He also hopes NASCARs move to the Next Gen car can change his fortunes.

Its kind of a fresh start for me having a new car here at this place and just working really hard with everybody at Penske on the 12 team to figure out, OK, what do I need to do to just get more competitive here,  he said.

Chevrolet is off to a fast start with the new car, winning four of the past five races, and Ford has won the other two. The top nine starting spots for todays race include three Chevrolets, three Fords and three Toyotas.

XFINITY: Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCARs Xfinity Series.

Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemecheks Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds.

I definitely deserve one back, Gibbs said in victory lane of the bump. We were racing for wins and theyre hard to come by. ... Just got in there deep and had to bump him out of the way up the track. Were short-track racing.

Nemechek, who is not racing full time in the series and thus ineligible for the championship, was less than amused with the way the finish unfolded.

Him and I will settle it Monday. I dont want to say too much and get myself in trouble, but I just got drove through. He didnt even try to make the corner there, so ... racers never forget, Nemechek said after finishing second.

Gibbs led 114 laps and has won seven times in 25 starts in the series.