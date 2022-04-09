Elliott captures pole for tonight's Cup event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Chase Elliott won the pole Friday for tonight's Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney's string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th.

Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night.

Many drivers have noted that with the new car, each week presents a whole new set of set-up challenges, but Elliott said his Hendrick Motorsports team didn't have this experience. Teams get just a short window to run practice laps and make adjustments to their cars, but Elliott said his car felt familiar.

“I think the overall feel here is pretty similar to what we did in the past,” he said. “It seems like (at) the shorter tracks, the cars are have a pretty similar sensation to what the last generation car had.”

NASCAR is in Week 2 of a three-week run at tracks shorter than a mile. It will finish the spree at Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt on Easter Sunday.

Limited practice time is how drivers in the top series got their starts.

“I've said this a lot, but at short tracks across the country, guys have five laps of hot laps. So, you know, we're supposed to be at the top level of our sport here. So why do we need to practice for three hours a weekend?” Elliott asked.

“So I think it's cool. I like it.”

Herta looks to keep streak alive

Cole Herta finished fourth in the IndyCar season-opener, a race Michael Andretti said his young driver easily would have won if not for a fueling error made by his team. Instead, Herta was forced to conserve gas around the streets of downtown St. Petersburg to salvage his day.

“I don't know how he even finished the race,” Andretti said Friday. “The mileage he had to make, and still hold on to fourth, that had to be one of the best drives ever for him. Oh, my God. He would have won that race, easy.”

And it's been mistakes, Andretti said, that sent Andretti Autosport into the Long Beach Grand Prix winless through the first two races of the season. Team Penske swept the first two races while the Andretti group attempted to address the hiccups that have slowed them at the start of this season.

It will take an error-free run Sunday for an Andretti driver to win Long Beach for a fourth consecutive year. Herta, who is from nearby Valencia and considers Long Beach his home race, won last year while Alexander Rossi won in 2018 and 2019.

Herta spun off course in Friday's only practice session, which was led by Simon Pagenaud.

Byron's Truck win his 1st since '16

William Byron raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory since 2016 on Thursday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Byron, in just his second Truck Series start since 2016, led a race-high 94 of the 200 laps and grabbed the lead after Stage 2. Byron outdueled Johnny Sauter and Kyle Busch down the stretch for his eighth career victory in the series – with seven coming in a dominating 2016 season.

Sauter was second, trailing Byron by 1.138 seconds, for his 11th career top-five finish at Martinsville. Busch finished third.