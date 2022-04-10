Herta sets Long Beach record, wins pole

LONG BEACH, Calif.  Colton Herta broke the Long Beach track record in Saturday qualifying, and the California native will start from the pole for his home IndyCar race.

Herta turned a lap at 1 minute, 05.3095 seconds on the temporary street course set up through downtown Long Beach to earn his eighth career pole and the right to lead the field to green today. The previous track record was 1:06.2254 set by Helio Castroneves in 2017.

Herta, who is from nearby Valencia, is the defending race winner and hoping to give Andretti Autosport its fourth consecutive victory in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

As a young kid, I always trained to be an IndyCar driver and thats because of this race, Herta said.

Herta paced a fast session for Andretti, which saw him, 2018 and 2019 winner Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean advance into the final qualifying round. But as Grosjean was chasing Herta for the pole, the former Formula One driver hit a tire barrier that brought the session to a sudden stop.

Herta celebrated as he drove back to pit lane because he thought the session was over. Instead, IndyCar said there were 2 seconds remaining on the clock and would permit drivers to go back on track for one final qualifying lap. Felix Rosenqvist and Rossi were the only two in the Fast Six to make another lap and neither advanced position.

Grosjean, who had been second-fastest before he crashed, was docked his fastest lap and dropped to sixth on the starting grid. That moved Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, winner at Texas in IndyCars last outing, to second.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou qualified third for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP, Rossi and Grosjean.

Man, the Andretti cars look really good. Not just Herta, Newgarden said. They are going to be tough to beat.

Jimmie Johnson, who broke his right hand in a crash Friday during practice, wore a carbon fiber splint on it Saturday and qualified 25th in the 26-car field.

XFINITY: In Martinsville, Virginia, Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night for his fifth career victory, and one that set off a brawl on pit road when it was over.

On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs opted to start on the inside lane, and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside while running second. Jones got inside Gibbs several times, then finally grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess.

When it was over, Gibbs and longtime rival Sam Mayer, both of whom were also racing for a $100,000 Dash4Cash, came to blows on pit road. Gibbs was wearing his helmet, while Mayer was not, and when Mayer pushed him, Gibbs threw a punch and they came together in a melee as others tried to break it up.