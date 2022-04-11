Byron heeds Gordon's advice at Martinsville

William Byron knew when he took over the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports that Martinsville Speedway was more than a little bit special.

If he had any doubts, a field trip with car owner Jeff Gordon made it clear.

“When I was a rookie, Jeff was like, 'Hey, let's ride up to Martinsville together.' It wasn't even a question, it was, 'Hey, let's ride up to Martinsville together. I want to show you some things,' ” Byron said after becoming the first multiple winner of the season in NASCAR's Cup Series at the track Saturday night.

Gordon showed Byron around the 0.526-mile oval, shared some pointers and saw the trip pay off when Byron ran second in a race there to Martin Truex Jr.

Byron had three more top-10 runs in four subsequent visits, then put it all together on a cold night when the temperature made tire wear a non-factor. He also showed some chops as a front-runner, hanging onto the lead in a two-lap dash to the finish with Joey Logano trying to nudge him out of the way.

The victory in a race he led for 212 laps added a second grandfather clock trophy to his haul; he won the first in the Truck Series two nights earlier.

And it impressed the boss, who credits the chemistry Byron has with crew chief Rudy Fugle, and perhaps some of his own tutelage, with the success.

“I've just seen this team evolving,” said Gordon, who won nine times on the track. “They've been bringing great race cars. They've been leading laps. Now they've won two races already this year, and I think more are going to come.”

During the race, Byron and teammate Chase Elliott helped the Hendrick team reach 10,000 laps led on the shortest track in the series, becoming the first organization to manage that at any track.