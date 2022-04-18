Muddy mess: NASCAR's return to dirt problematic

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR's second attempt at running a Cup race on dirt turned into a wet and muddy mystery when rain paused racing Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and most of the drivers seemed clueless about the rules.

Bristol dumped more than 2,300 truckloads of Tennessee red clay onto its beloved concrete 0.533-mile bullring to help NASCAR add variety to the schedule at a time the stock car series is experimenting with radical changes. Fox Sports then convinced NASCAR to take the prime-time television slot on Easter.

What the prime-time audience saw was a rain-interrupted mass of confusion because few drivers seemed to understand the rules during the stoppage. Rain stopped the racing at the natural break of the end of the second stage and many drivers pitted – presumably because their teams knew scoring was halted under the red flag.

Kyle Busch was among many drivers who did not pit – perhaps because they assumed they'd move up in the running order. So it was Busch who had his car out front when NASCAR halted all activity, but Briscoe, who had pitted, was scored as the leader.

NASCAR's return to Bristol dirt had controversy before the rain; NASCAR called the cars to pit road early to have mud removed from grilles and windshields cleaned.

Kevin Harvick was knocked out of the race in a multi-car accident in which his in-car camera view appeared to have a limited view.

“The first thing I can tell you is we did a terrible job prepping the track,” Harvick said. “We all looked like a bunch of bozos coming into pit because we don't know how to prep the track.”