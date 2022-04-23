Budding NASCAR star Gibbs becoming sport's latest villain

TALLADEGA, Ala. – First things first when it comes to Ty Gibbs and his latest controversy: Gibbs didn't want to waste any time removing his helmet as he and Sam Mayer argued at Martinsville Speedway.

What started as some jawing between Xfinity Series rivals on pit road escalated into a full-blown fight. Mayer repeatedly scolded Gibbs following the April 9 race and even poked his finger inside Gibbs' visor, but none of that is what led Gibbs to start throwing haymakers.

“I was mad and went up to him, and the helmet deal, I wasn't wasting anytime to take my helmet off, I was just wanting to go talk to him right when I got out,” Gibbs told The Associated Press on Friday. “And then I walked away and I was trying to take my helmet off and he came back up and pushed me and shoved me.

“I tried to de-escalate the situation and leave, and he came back up and fired it back up. That's where I snapped.”

Gibbs said it was too loud on pit road and he was still wearing his earbuds, so he has no idea what Mayer even said before Gibbs went into fight mode. But he's been heavily criticized for fighting with his helmet on – a decision he only partially regrets now.

“I didn't want to take my helmet off and get punched in the face while I was trying to take my helmet off at the same time,” Gibbs said. “There was a chance to take it off, but like I said, I wasn't wasting any time to take my helmet off.”

And so it goes for the budding young star, who goes to Talladega Superspeedway for the Xfinity Series race today coming off back-to-back incidents that are turning Joe Gibbs' grandson into NASCAR's newest villain. At Richmond the week before his fight with Mayer, Gibbs moved teammate John Hunter Nemecheck in the final turn to win for the third time in eight starts this season.

Gibbs won in his Xfinity debut last year on the road course at Daytona and racked up four victories in 18 starts.

All told, he has won seven of 26 Xfinity Series races dating to last season. The former ARCA champion has won at every level to earn his spot in the Joe Gibbs Racing lineup.

But he can't shake the perception that he's a lucky 19-year-old driving his grandpa's car. Gibbs has also been criticized for his aggression on the track – but that's what wins races, crew chief Chris Gayle said.